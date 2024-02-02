













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0 prepare their season 2









In season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III We learn that the Konni Group infiltrated a Mediterranean island and carried out experiments that changed Keep of Fortune forever and now it's up to you and your team to survive, hunting down the undead that infiltrate every part. Help will be close by as The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes and CIA Chief Kate Laswell are part of the Battle Pass.

Everything you will see in the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0

Source: Activision

What's coming in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer?

The first thing you should know is that four new main 6v6 maps are coming:

Two map variants: Prepare for Deadlock and the Vortex mid-season Playlist, exploring two otherworldly-themed map variants based on Skidrow and Terminal.

New War Map: Assault a skyscraper in central Urzikstan from the sky. Welcome to Operation Tin Man.

Six game modes: Take home a victory in Team Gun Play; fight your way to victory in Solo Snipers; enjoy the return of Punto Muerto and Reward; And battle your rival Juggernauts in the Juggermosh pit!

Season 2 Ranked Matches– Claim the Ranked Match rewards you unlocked in Season 1, then continue the grind with a full season and all-new rewards to earn.

New Ninja Vest: Do you prefer just knives? Equip the ninja vest for silent running, plus an extra knife and throwing star ammo.

What's coming to Modern Warfare III's zombies mode?

The story of Dark Aether continues– Operation Deadbolt strike teams are tasked with confronting a new anomaly in the Exclusion Zone.

Enter the Second Rift– Take on the largest Infested Fortress you've ever encountered as you enter a terrifying new Rift.

New challenges and schemes– Unlock prestige levels to acquire zombie challenges and collect three new schematics to aid your progress.

Warlord Keres: Keres, an elusive chemical warfare specialist has set up some impressive defenses at Killhouse in the Orlov Military Base. Prepare effectively before attempting to remove it.

Source: Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone also receives content

Call of Duty: Warzone is not far behind, it will also receive a lot of content along with Modern Warfare III and here we present it to you:

Source: Activision

Refocused Resurgence: A new area of ​​operations has been opened: Torreón de la Fortuna. Now that the remains of a massive explosion have torn apart the island, it's up to you to sweep the area for threats, both human and undead!

Tower of Fortune: How has the island changed? Learn about each of the initial 11 Points of Interest and the considerable changes they contain.

New gameplay features: A host of new gameplay features are coming to Keep of Fortune, including a limited-time Contract to eradicate zombie nests, zombie power-ups, extendable bridges, and a new score tracker that details your squad's Kill Streaks.

Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Qualifier: The qualifier comes to Torreón de la Fortuna, with the same fundamentals and uses the Resurgence rules for the first time. Expect plenty of impressive rewards for your work, with BR Ranked coming later this year.

Weapons detail: Season 2 continues the arrival of four new base weapons to use: BP50 AR, RAM-9 SMG, SOA Subverter BR and Soulrender melee sword.

Connecting Accessories: You can unlock seven replacement parts, including the JAK Limb Ripper Chainsaw Attachment, perfect for sinking into zombie flesh!

Undead Elite with BlackCell: Purchase and gain exclusive access to a special group of undead operator skins, led by the skeletal Nameless One – all resplendent in gold with a brilliant ethereal purple hue!

Rick Grimes and Kate Laswell headline Season 2 Battle Pass– Purchase the Season 2 Battle Pass and instantly unlock Rick Grimes from AMC's The Walking Dead, as well as Station Chief Kate Laswell.

Store offers: Play as Michonne from AMC's The Walking Dead, “Let 'em Cook” with a new CDL pack and celebrate Black History Month on February 3 with a free gift pack featuring cultural inspirations designed by our team.

New challenges, events and progression: Find out all about Season 2's weekly challenges and events, starting with exclusive undead rewards as the Horde Hunt begins, and check out prestige rewards as you progress towards level 450.

