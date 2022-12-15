Activision just revealed a surprise for fans of call of duty. Since from December 15 to 19 the most recent installment of the FPS saga can be played completely free. This will give you a chance to try it out if you haven’t already.

It should be noted that only the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. So those who want to test their campaign will not be able to do so for now. However, four of its entertaining modes will be available for hours of fun.

Throughout these days players can jump into Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint modes. In addition to that they will know three of the most popular maps of this title. Which are Shipment, Farm 18 and El Asilo.

As if that were not enough, those who play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II these days will know its new third-person mode. A new display modality that Activision added to offer more options to enjoy it. Will they play it during this free period?

What are the modes you can play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II these days?

The modes available during these days of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II they are quite entertaining. Team Deathmatch is the classic 6 vs 6 mode where both teams must reach the kill target before the rival. While Kill Confirmed works very similarly, but kills only count if you collect the IDs of your ‘victims’.

Domination puts both teams to compete for control of some strategic points on the map. The team with control of all or with the most points will be the one that wins. Finally we have Hardpoint which is quite similar although here the points change position from time to time. So you have quite a variety to try during these days. Will they cheer up?

