In addition, access to the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II it will be very wide. Since players will be able to enjoy more than 20 game modes in more than 10 multiplayer maps. Among the latter are the new ones for season 4: Showdown and Kunstenaar District.

Once you get into online matches, you’ll have a chance to try out your new ways to play. As is the extreme mode, with few elements in the HUD, friendly fire and reduced health. Or the new third person mode in case you are not very used to first person shooters.

So if you had no plans for the weekend, feel free to jump into these Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Free Days. Just go to your console store and search for this title. Once you download it get ready for action. Will they take advantage of this gift?

