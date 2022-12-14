A new update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 arrived bringing with it several novelties. Let’s start with the new Atomgrad team raidwhoever manages to complete it will be rewarded with new operators and weapons to use on Warzone 2.0. The most nostalgic fans of call of Duty they will also see one of the most iconic maps of the saga return, on the occasion of the holiday season Shipment she will reappear dressed up like you’ve never seen her before.

A particular novelty also awaits Warzone 2.0; in the battle royale map it will be possible to find useful keys to open the Building 21, a biological laboratory in which it will be difficult to survive. The strongest operators will be rewarded with a high smuggling class. Two new modes are added to the shooter of activision, Warzone Cup And Mini Royale. The Warzone Cup is nothing more than a football match between two teams made up of three operators each while the Mini Royale fully reflects its name as it is therefore a shorter Battle Royale.

All these important changes are accompanied by the arrival of new weapons and operators. Klaus And gas they will fight together with the already present Price, Ghost, Soap and Farah while Chimera is the new weapon announced, excellent for covert missions. The new contents can all be purchased in different bundles, and with the new update it will be possible to create real communities within the game.