In 2019 Infinity Ward gave a great gift to Call of Duty fans, bringing back one of the most beloved sagas of the franchise. The return of Modern Warfare was hailed as a breath of fresh air in the world of war shooter. No wonder that three years later, this reimagined version of the series, unrelated to the original chapters, continues with a bigger and badder sequel to the previous game. The legendary Task Force 141 led by Price returns, with beloved faces like those of Soap, Gaz and Ghost. A new beginning for beloved characters and actors of the Modern Warfare saga (here the exclusive interview with some of them), which offers a long, varied and articulated single player campaign. The adventure takes place in Amsterdam, Spain, the Middle East, and on the US-Mexico border, against an Iranian terrorist who threatens to bomb the nuclear-headed cities of America that he has stolen. The single player story is compelling and blessed with an inspired and impressive technical realization. This is a very impressive product from a visual point of view, although there are still some bugs to be fixed.

As for the gameplay, we are faced with the Call of Duty with more customization possibilities than ever. With a whopping 50 weapons available and a completely reinvented Gunsmith, you can add details and pieces to any weapon for a multitude of combinations, with accessories becoming available for multiple weapons at once. Team Deathmatch, Free-for-All, Domination and Search and Destroy are back among the 6v6 game modes, but there is also the new 32-player Land Warfare, and its deathmatch version, called Invasion. Excellent level design of the arenas, without forgetting that in the future the Raids will arrive and that Call of Duty also includes the battle royale Warzone. In short, net of a few too many bugs at launch, Modern Warfare II is probably the richest and most complete Call of Duty ever, as well as a real pleasure to play on new generation machines.

Format: PS5 (tested version), PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC publisher: Activision Developer: Infinity Ward Vote: 8/10