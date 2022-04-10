It seems to be a lot near the presentation officer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIor what should be the new chapter of 2022 of the famous shooter series by Activision Blizzard, with an insider who has published a sort of countdown that points to next month.

The Twitter user “RalphsValve”, who in the past has anticipated some information that turned out to be correct, in the past few hours published an image that shows a sort of countdown with, in the background, an image inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The count of the days would point to April 30, 2022, although the same insider then reported, in a second message: “I simply state that the reveal is still set for May”, for further clarity.

It is not said that the count is accurate as regards the day, but the official presentation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could therefore already take place at May 2022according to the source in question, probably early in the month, which would not surprise that much considering how the various chapters of the series are planned and developed well in advance and overlapping one another.

On the other hand, Activision has already confirmed that the new chapter of the series will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, or a sort of direct sequel to the game released in 2019, which was announced in May of the same year. Moreover, it should not even be the only game in the series scheduled for this year: the publisher has also provided a sort of Call of Duty: Warzone 2in addition to the probable arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile confirmed in development.