More precisely, as you can see above in the PlayStation Game Size post, the 1,023,000 update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will weigh 3.234 GB in the PlayStation 4 version and will reach 3.393GB in PlayStation 5 version .

The well-known PlayStation account Game Size has revealed new details about the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II update arriving today. This is the 1,023,000 update and will reportedly weigh around 3GB on PS4 and PS5 .

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II update 1,023,000

We remember that this is not official informationbut only from a report from a dataminer: however, the information indicated by PlayStation Game Size tends to be precise, so it is possible that even in this case they are correct.

However, it should be noted that the weight of the update may change shortly before the official release. Also, the sizes for the PC and Xbox versions haven’t been disclosed, but they shouldn’t differ hugely.

For the moment we don’t know what the exact contents of this Call of Duty Modern Warfare II update are, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out. The patch deployment time is reportedly from 18:00 Italian time today, August 16, 2023.

Speaking instead of the future, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is not a simple expansion of MW2 according to Activision.