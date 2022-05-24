It had been chatted for some time, with many leaks that have anticipated some features but finally here we are: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been officially unveiled, with a teaser trailer showing artwork, logos and nothing more. They certainly spared no expense.

“Task Force 141 makes its highly anticipated return with an international team of iconic veterans including Captain John Price, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces”

This is the text that accompanies the video, but there is nothing else. However, we have another interesting information and it is the release date. The remake of Modern Warfare II will arrive in fact on October 28, on console and PC. Obviously, at least until the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft is concluded, we will not see it on the Game Pass.



From what is rumored, it is likely that the reveal of the gameplay will be next month and coincidentally it wants that the Summer Game Fest takes place in June but also, the Xbox show. In short, not much is missing.

