In this way, those who wish will try the most recent maps belonging to Season 05 Reloaded.

You will also enjoy what the new Chaos mode offers and experience what the new wave of content that arrived in this popular FPS or First Person Shooter offers.

Players will be able to play for up to two and a half hours in the aforementioned free access week. Regarding what is available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II In this period it is DRC – Zone 1.

This map is the latest for multiplayer; It combines small interior spaces around a central patio which makes combat faster. You can still enjoy the Punta Mar and Strike maps. The first is in a coastal area.

Fountain: Activision.

As for the second, Strike, it is an urban landscape of Urzikstan where danger lurks around every corner. Regarding the Chaos game mode Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIis inspired by classic arena shooters.

There are no perk packs, killstreaks, or field upgrades; All operators will receive a random modifier at the start of each match. In this modality there are 14 of them with various effects.

The list of maps and modes provided for free access in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II You can see it below:

Main 6v6 maps: Shipment, Shoot House, Dome, Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Embassy, ​​Vondel Waterfront, DRC – Zone 1, Punta Mar, Strike

Battle Maps: Pebble, Al Malik International

Main Modes: Team Duel, Hot Spot, Domination, Casualty Confirmed, Hard Work and Search & Destroy

Extreme Modes: Team Duel, Hot Spot, Domination, Casualty Confirmed, and Hard Work

Team Modes: Infected, Gun Game, Chaos

Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion

Free access begins at 10:00 am PT (11:00 am according to Mexico City time) on September 13 and ends at the same time on the 20th of the current month. An additional download is required to play.

Apart from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

