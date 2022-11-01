the series of Call of Duty is one of the most successful in the world of video games, and the second part of the reboot of Modern Warfare It was not going to be left behind, achieving impressive sales. It is something that by this point is no longer surprising for Activisionsince its brand year after year continues to consolidate itself as the most massive of its kind.

So that Activision publishes on its website, the game has reached 800 million dollars in sales during its first weekend, and for comparison, it has already surpassed films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That only on the weekend, plus the sales that remain for Christmas.

This is what the CEO of the company mentions about it:

Thank you to our talented team who have created magic through extraordinary art and technology, and to the global community of gamers who find fun and connection in Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them.”

Also, this is comment, Johanna Faris, general manager of the franchise:

Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making the launch of Modern Warfare 2 one for the record books, as well as the highest-grossing entertainment opening of the year. It’s an honor and a privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world.

Remember that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is already available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Activision

editor’s note: This franchise is one of the most profitable in sales, and now I realize why PlayStation does not want to lose it as a multiplatform, because although Sony’s own games sell well, they do not even reach COD numbers.