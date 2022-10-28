We already have among us Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and many users who already have their copy of the game or, alternatively, its digital version, found that crossplay can only be turned off on PlayStation, but not on Xbox and PC.

For those who don’t know, crossplay is when a multiplayer has the ability to function between more than one platform. This helps all players of the same title, regardless of the console, play with each other.

However, this is an option that can be disabled, because many players feel that the connections are not optimal and so on. The thing here is that – at least at the moment – ​​PlayStation users can turn this option off, while Xbox and PC have it forced.

Be careful, this is not the only game where this happens, for example, the same thing happens with war zone either Halo Infinity. It will be up to Infinity Ward and also Activision to release a patch to fix this issue.

While PC users cannot directly block the crossplay option at the system level, on Xbox it is possible, you just need to go to the console options, then go to online safety and family, privacy, communication and multiplayer and block the option to play with people outside the platform.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, the multiplayer is already

Many players who pre-purchased Call of Duty Modern Warfare II were able to play the campaign in which it can be heard earlier. the 141 corrido performed by Banda MS.

Today, when the game is already available, players can enjoy the multiplayer at its best and learn about the new maps and scenarios that the game has.

Are you going to enter this Activision title?