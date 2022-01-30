As indicated by Tom Henderson, a well-known leaker and videogame journalist, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – rumored chapter of COD arriving at the end of 2022 – would already be in Alpha version and to work on it there would be well 11 development studies.

Henderson states that there are a total of 11 development studios that, in one way or another, are involved in the making of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. The main one is Infinity Ward, but other teams are supporting it. Also this reason, it seems that the development is proceeding smoothly and without some problems.

A scene from Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019)

Obviously Henderson it is not an official source, but it is still a credible source, which has often correctly anticipated information on Call of Duty, Battlefield and more. In any case, until we have a direct confirmation from Activision we will have to consider all this information only as rumors.

We remember that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has not yet been officially confirmed by Activision. The leakers, however, have been talking about this new chapter for some time and unofficially everyone assumes that the game of 2022 is just that. Modern Warfare II is expected to be a sequel to the 2019 reboot Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Furthermore, as indicated, Infinity Ward would have decided not to deal with reboots after this game, in the future only new sagas for the team.