Likewise, players can acquire Black Cell, which is a new modality of the pass to access an extra sector. This brings the total sectors to 23 and more level jump tokens can be earned.

The new Battle Pass comprises more than 100 rewards across 22 sectors, including two new free functional weapons.

To this must be added the operators Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas, who are from the campaign of CoD Modern Warfare II.

Regarding Black Cell, mentioned before, it allows you to go up to a higher class and costs 7 thousand COD points. This includes everything that the Season 3 pass brings with extras.

Fountain: Activision.

Other news that the Season 3 battle pass adds Call of Duty Modern Warfare II there are automatic routes.

By acquiring Valeria and Alejandro it is possible to obtain the El Dorado gold-plated weapon blueprint, plus 150 COD points and a 10% battle pass boost.

And speaking of weapons, the new ones included in the pass are the FJX Imperium Precision Rifle and the Cronen Squall Combat Rifle, both very versatile.

What does Black Cell include for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II?

The new Black Cell battle pass mode includes 20 level jumps (25 on PlayStation) to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. It also brings the following:

– 1 thousand 100 COD points instantly

– 1,400 COD points awarded throughout the battle pass

– A Black Cell operator

– Exclusive bonus content

– A professionally tuned weapon blueprint, vehicle skin, and finisher

– An exclusive Black Cell sector in the area of ​​operations

– Immediate unlock of battle pass sectors

– Those who upgrade to Black Cell after purchasing the battle pass will receive 1,100 COD back

The pass also brings more content beyond the one mentioned above, such as seven new operator skins, in addition to those available for Valeria and Alejandro.

Among them are ‘Go at the wheel’, ‘El Santo’ and ‘Nightwar’. By completing the map 100% by conquering 20 sectors you can get more rewards like skins, weapon blueprints.

There are also content packs and much more to discover in Season 3.

