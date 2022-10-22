In January 2020, the news of the assassination by the Americans of General Quasem Soleimani, an Iranian general very loyal to the Khaheminist regime, caused a sensation. The murder was wanted by the then president of the United States Donal Trump and made a lot of noise for the methods used: a missile hit the target directly, killing him instantly. A show of strength by the US who demonstrated their war capacity with an act, however, that could have triggered major retaliation from the Iranian side and their allies.

Fortunately this was not the case, however right to add fuel to the fire, today it was discovered that in the very first minutes of the campaign of the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 there is a mission that tells exactly what happened, and of which we can report you a video found on the web:

As you can see, the mission tells of us teleguiding the missile in fulfilling its mission. In the past, the game had already distinguished itself by referring to other controversial recent historical facts and had raised various media fuss. It will probably happen again, perhaps with a vehement Iranian reaction, whose people are not going through an easy situation right now.

What do you think about it? Do you prefer real references in this type of games or more made-up facts? Let us know in the comments.