As of April 12, in shooting you must team up with a friend and compete in a 2 vs 2 match. This is a rounds match where players must use randomly assigned equipment to outmaneuver their rivals and claim victory. It is worth emphasizing that players only have one life.

If this happens to be your first time playing this mode, here are some tips you can use when playing the game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Tips for Playing Gunfight in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

In Firefight mode Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Two teams with two members compete in a round game. There are no respawns or health regeneration, and all players are assigned the same random loadouts at the start of each round.

The assigned loadout changes every two rounds, and you never know what you’re going to get; At first you can use submachine guns or shotguns to have short-range duels or, failing that, use rifles that can have long-range duels.

During each round, players have 40 seconds to eliminate the enemy team. If time runs out and both teams are still alive, an overtime flag will appear on the map for ten seconds. The first team to either capture the flag or eliminate the enemy team wins the round. If neither team wins during overtime, the team with the most health wins.

The team that wins six rounds will take the Gunfight match in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Gunfight will feature four maps

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Shooting in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has four maps that are designed for 2v2 duels: Alley, Blackout, Exhibit, and Shipment. Now is the description of each one.

Alley : Somewhere in the Al Mazrah region, a small market is cleared as strike teams prepare to enter, weapons at the ready.

: Somewhere in the Al Mazrah region, a small market is cleared as strike teams prepare to enter, weapons at the ready. clandestine site: A training ground for operators who want to return to the war zone. Your location is confidential. Underground will also become the new Gulag in Season 03.

A training ground for operators who want to return to the war zone. Your location is confidential. Underground will also become the new Gulag in Season 03. display : Another Firefight scenario between the main four at launch.

: Another Firefight scenario between the main four at launch. shipment: Iconic and perfect for 2v2 play, Operators have been battling in Shipment since their introduction in the Season 01 Reloaded update.

The best thing to do during a Firefight game is to push the enemy as hard as possible so they worry about running away instead of feeling on the offensive. Also do not fall into predictable or repetitive movements, try to vary all your actions.

Just as you must go to the front, also take cover, especially when the weapon calls for it – you can’t walk around with a shotgun shooting from a distance -. Also consider a lot of communication and the position of your teammate who could have your back.

Are you excited about the arrival of this new mode in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?