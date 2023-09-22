













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone will receive Spawn and more spooky content for Halloween | TierraGamer









The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 6 pass will once again have 100 levels. Players who purchase it immediately will receive Al Simmons as an operator. He is the alter ego of Spawn. The comics hero has unlockable skins at level 0 and 100 of the battle pass.

New weapons will also arrive in the form of the TR-76 Geist assault rifle, the ISO 9mm submachine gun, and two Kama melee weapons. Later in the season there will be a pack with the Doom Chainsaw which is a variant of the pickaxe.

We recommend you: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III finally presents details of its long-awaited Zombies

Throughout the season, different packages will arrive in the store with other characters from popular culture. Among them one of Lilith and Inarius from the saga DevilSkeletor, Ash Williams and Alucard Hellsing. So it’s going to be a spooky and interesting season in Call of Duty.

What else are you preparing for the sixth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?

To celebrate Halloween Call of Duty will bring back The Haunting event. Here the maps will receive a few changes to look spooky and also give us one or another surprise scare. This on the multiplayer side of Modern Warfare II.

Source: Activision

In Warzone there will be an event in Al Mazrah called Operation Nightmare. Here players will have to send monsters back to hell. The Al Mazrah map will have a night version. While Vondel’s map will have a zombie themed mode. Will you celebrate Halloween at any of these events?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)