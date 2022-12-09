Activision just announced the mid-season update for call of duty: Modern Warfare II Y Warzone 2.0. This will be known as Season 1 Reloaded and will hit both titles starting next December 14 at 10 am PT.

This update will come with a new tactical experience for Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode. As well as a time limit mode created by fans of Modern Warfare FC. While Modern Warfare II will receive its first Raid and will come with the debut of a reimagined Shipment map.

Both experiences of call of duty they will also receive a couple of new operators. These are Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick and Klaus Fisker. The latter is a war-ready version of the beloved Santa Claus.. In addition to that there will be a new main weapon to unlock.

We recommend you: Nintendo would have 10 years of Call of Duty if Microsoft buys Activision

As the date of this mid-season update approaches, more details will be released.. So Call of Duty fans will have to stay tuned for their news. Although they surely won’t miss the opportunity to jump into a few games when it launches.

What else does Call of Duty have in store for Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II?

Alongside these announcements was unveiled a new pack known as Dune Stalker. This one will sell for $9.99 and will be a good opportunity to build an arsenal. Since it will feature two weapon blueprints, an APC vehicle skin, a weapon charm, and an animated emblem. As if that weren’t enough, it includes 1,100 Call of Duty Points, which can be exchanged for a full rod pass.

Source: Activision

Finally, a celebration of the Chinese Year of the Rabbit is coming to the store. This will be with a thematic package related to this animal. Which will feature an operator skin, Zodiac Rabbit, two weapon blueprints, and the Tokki. The latter is based on a weapon that will be introduced in this update, so stay tuned.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.