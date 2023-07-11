













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0: Season 4 is renewed with content from The Boys







The first thing you should know is that a lot of content is coming dedicated to The Boys series which comes with skins of Homelander, star light and Black Noir. The best thing is that, just as you can grab each outfit separately, you can buy it in packages, it’s a matter of you seeing what suits you best.

Now, Reload is going to bring a Battle Royale to Vondel, also a new Gulag and new features for games like an Occupation Scan and other features that will serve to dominate the battlefield.

Source: Activision

On the other hand, Warzone will have their respective settings in their playlists. For example, you will have the Al Mazrah battle royale map, as well as the Resurgence maps. You will also have the map of Vandel and Ashika Island.

The ones that give the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II You will see the revelation of episode four of the raids with Atomgrad which will be the closure of the operations of the team 141.

Vondel’s new multiplayer map will help you carry out all kinds of stealth strategies when playing against other players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 Season Unlockables

In the battle pass you will have the opportunity to unlock all kinds of content, including a new weapon MX Guardian that translates into a shotgun that has three rotating shots that hold 5 ammunition each.

To obtain this new weapon you will have to overcome several challenges, so do not think that you will earn it just by entering the game.

Source: Activision

Also let’s not forget that there will be The Boys content packages which have the following prices:

Starlight: 2,400 COD Points

Homelander: 2,400 COD Points

Black Noir: 2,400 COD Points

In addition to the packages dedicated to The Boys there will be others like Pro Pack 6: Graffiti Tactical which is priced at USD 19.99.

Source: Activision

There are also some michis skins that are called Whisker Tango that have the characteristic of an “auto-revive” when playing DMZ.

There is a lot of content for this season and you will surely want to get them all, even the ones you have to pay for. Are you excited about this new content? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

