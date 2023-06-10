













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 present their fourth season

First of all, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 He took us to Al Mazrah, Urzikstan, Ashika Island and Las Almas. Now follow Vondel. Vondel is a maritime district of a European baroque city where centuries of old world history mix with modern architectural developments.

This city underwent a complete evacuation due to an imminent threat of attack; just as the Operators descended into the darkness of the Koschei Complex, during a ferocious sandstorm at the culmination of Season 03. A few points to keep an eye on:

More than half a dozen novelties. Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV), the return of Favorite Supply Boxes, dynamic fog, a new Field Upgrade, and much more.

Source: Activision

The sandstorm continues in Al Mazrah. In addition to the introduction of Vondel, Al Mazrah experiences slight topographical changes during Season 04.

Reset of Ranked in Warzone, first full series in Season 04. It is also planned to introduce the Reentry feature at the launch of the season.

More in the middle of the season, including the traditional Battle Royale in Vondel, the new Gulag of Vondel. The action will pick up as we get closer to the Mid-Season Update this summer.

We also recommend: Call of Duty: Mobile celebrates chaos with the arrival of its Season 5

Warzone 2.0 will have limited time modes

Lockdown is the new mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 —inspired by multiplayer Hotspot— and will task multiple squads with capturing and holding areas of the map, rather than being the last squad standing.

Lockdown lasts about twice as long as a traditional Hot Spot match. In theory, four fights in a row can be played in an hour, and there is still time to drink water or warm up your hands.

Lockdown is a time-limited mode that players will be able to try at the launch of Season 04, as it will be part of the launch playlist rotation of Season 04. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

There’s also Resurgence: The core rules of this mode and the flow of Ashika Island will be carried over to Vondel, and two new features are added to improve the quality of matches and the pace of play: the dynamic Resurgence timers and the Resurgence icon. Revenge.

Source: Activision

On the other hand, DMZ also has some adjustments due to its arrival in Vondel. From the Cruise Terminal to Central Station, you’ll be able to fully explore Vondel’s cobbled streets, many canals, market squares, waterfront townhouses, and other points of interest as part of your ongoing DMZ missions. . Up to 18 agents – six squads of three – can be deployed to Vondel at any time.

What comes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?

Six new multiplayer maps at launch. Confrontation. Kunstenaar district. Market. Penthouse. Mawizeh swamp. Ahkdar village. In addition to one more map of the core of the Military Police scheduled for mid-season.

Search and Destroy, Prisoner Rescue is expanded to 12v12 for a limited time. The playlist rotation will include these intense modes with double the number of players on each team.

A new Ranked season. Level up, reach a new division, and unlock awesome ranked rewards as you prepare for the exciting season finale of the call of duty league.

Source_ Activision

The maps are:

Showdown – Main

Kunstenaar District – Main

Market – Shootout

Penthouse – Shootout

Mawizeh Marshlands – Combat

Ahkdar Village – Conbate

Another piece of information to keep an eye on is that Search and Destroy, Prisoner Rescue is expanded to 12v12 in the new Playlists.

We will also have five new operators where Nikto is located, who is part of the battle pass.

There is a huge amount behind season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Are you going to enter? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.