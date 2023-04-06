













Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 present season 3 with two memorable characters

According to the story of season 3 of Call of Duty Moden Warfare II and Warzone 2.0Valeria escaped from prison, but where will she go to continue her reign of power and corruption? What will Alejandro have to do to stop her? Who will join each side?

In this confrontation, both protagonists will have their own intentions and objectives, they will cause the players and the community to be part of the conflict to dominate the opposing side. Which side will you be on? #TeamValeria or #TeamAlejandro

On the other hand, before the official announcement of season 3, a video teaser was released in which it is possible to see the actor Alain Mesa taking the role of Alejandro Vargas in his search for Valeria.

This latest advance is an effort by Activision in Latin America to serve the community that has followed them for so many years through this franchise.

How much is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 battle pass?

Very good, part of the fun of following Call of Duty Modern Warfare II or failing that to Warzone 2.0 It is to finish the battle pass and well, the truth is that it is not free. How much does it cost?

In the internal currency of the game you must pay 1,100 CoD Points. This translates to 9.99 USD on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox store. Nothing else is a matter of you doing the conversion.

Are you excited about this new content?