This lot, in addition to understanding this appearance, also brings various objects with the theme of jaguar warriors, one of the elite forces that were part of the armies of the Aztec Empire.

Starting at 10:00 am PT (11:00 am Mexico City time) you can get the Guerrera Jaguar skin for games of call of duty said before.

Valeria, within the series, is nicknamed ‘El Sin Nombre’, and is a ruthless and cunning operator.

She arrived with Season 3 and is always calm even if she has to get her hands dirty. But what else does the Jaguar Warrior Ocelopilli Operator Skin bundle include?

Among the novelties that arrive at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and CoD: Warzone 2.0 In this pack are the Great Warrior weapon blueprint for the Kastov 545 assault rifle and the Legacy weapon blueprint for the Lachmann-556 assault rifle.

When applied, both are decorated allusive to the Aztec codices. Also included in this lot is the Macuahuitl amulet, inspired by the lethal mace armed with sharp obsidian blades.

What we mentioned can see it in progress on Twitter that accompanies this note. But there are still more extras from the Guerrera Jaguar lot for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and CoD: Warzone 2.0.

Also includes the Aquatic Curse vehicle skin, Jaguar Strength decal, and Jaguar Bite emblem.

This look and associated items are just some of the new things that came with the current Season 4.

Apart from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and CoD: Warzone 2.0 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.

