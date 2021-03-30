The new update of Warzone and MW, brings with it a interesting reduction of the size of both titles on our hard drive. The patch will arrive on March 31, and according to the official Web, at least 30GB will be released (If we have both games installed).
From now on, the next updates of both titles would not be of such size, it seems that they have optimized a series of files and content packages, which make us gain some space. It is also noted that probably some users may have to reinstall the full game to access this latest version.
The sizes of the update will be 57.8 GB on Xbox Series S | X and the same size on Xbox One. In the case of having a PC, it is a little different, because the update will be 52.4 GB if only We have Warzone installed and 133.6 GB having both games installed.
The space that we will save on the hard drive should be about 9.13 GB (Warzone) and 14.2 GB (MW and Warzone) on Xbox One. In versions of Microsoft’s new generation consoles it would be 14.2 GB (Warzone) and 33.6 GB (MW and Warzone). Finally on PC we would save about 11.8 GB for Warzone and 30.6 GB for having both titles installed.
Activision’s battle royale continues to be optimized and getting a large number of players, we will see what the future holds for us, there are rumors about the next installment of the saga that would come out at the end of this year and would return to World War II.
