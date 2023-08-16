Activision Blizzard would seem to have confirmed the presence of one Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 through an audio message sent to some users in which it is possible to clearly hear the plaintive moans and guttural verses typical of brain-eaters.
But let’s go step by step. As you may know, Activision Blizzard anticipated the reveal of the next game in the series with a post on Twitter / X that includes a real working phone numberor +1 (202) 918-3022 (do not use it, it is a US number and therefore all the high tariffs apply).
By contacting him, users can receive a series of promotional messages and “confidential information” on the mission that awaits them in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As reported by Insider Gaming just a few hours ago, those who participate in this initiative received a audio message quite creepy zombie-based, which you will listen to this address.
Is Zombies mode back?
Consequently, it is reasonable to think that in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 there will be a Zombies mode after the sabbatical year taken with the previous chapter of the series. After all, in recent months there had been rumors about it that hinted at the return of the brain-eaters in the Activision Blizzard shooter.
In any case we will find out the truth within a few hours. Tomorrow, August 17, 2023, the reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled with an in-game Warzone event.
