Activision Blizzard would seem to have confirmed the presence of one Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 through an audio message sent to some users in which it is possible to clearly hear the plaintive moans and guttural verses typical of brain-eaters.

But let’s go step by step. As you may know, Activision Blizzard anticipated the reveal of the next game in the series with a post on Twitter / X that includes a real working phone numberor +1 (202) 918-3022 (do not use it, it is a US number and therefore all the high tariffs apply).

By contacting him, users can receive a series of promotional messages and “confidential information” on the mission that awaits them in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As reported by Insider Gaming just a few hours ago, those who participate in this initiative received a audio message quite creepy zombie-based, which you will listen to this address.