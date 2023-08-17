Zombie Mode is developed by Treyarch , and presents itself as a particularly rich and extensive modality. It is, in fact, the first introduction of Zombies in the Modern Warfare sub-series, with players finding themselves teaming up with other teams to survive and fight huge hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty zombie map ever .

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also have one zombie mode which is not exactly surprising, given that it is a tradition for the series, but which will still present some surprises, such as a new open world to explore.

Modern Warfare Zombies is new to the sub-series

Modern Warfare Zombies also has an independent narrative, which tells a history otherworldly Dark Aether set in the Modern Warfare universe. This permeates the missions of the mode in question, introducing secrets to discover and a progression.

Players will have a survival experience a PvE mining in an open world, where the main characteristics of Zombies are combined with new mechanics and collide with some of the greatest enemies in the history of Call of Duty. So there is also a big change in mechanics, given that it is an “extraction” in the style of Escape from Tarkov, but with zombies.

In these minutes we have also seen the first images of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and we have discovered the novelty of the Open Combat missions.