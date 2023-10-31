NVIDIA has announced that the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will support its latest graphics technologies at launch: DLSS 3 And NVIDIA Reflex which will be enabled by the new Game Ready driver, designed to optimize the Activision Blizzard game.

Top performance

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 runs smoother thanks to NVIDIA technologies

But there’s more, because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is just one of eight new games with DLSS, which include: Desynced, Jusant, RIPOUT, RoboCop: Rogue City, The Talos Principle 2 and more.

The press release reminds us that theearly access of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will take place on November 2nd, while the general launch will be on November 10th. Those who own a GeForce RTX card will immediately be able to enjoy the joys of DLSS 3 and Reflex.

“In the benchmark of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, maxing all settings at 4K, performance increases by an average of 1.8x when DLSS 3 is enabled, enabling gameplay at max settings at over 100 FPS on GeForce RTX 4070 and up to 200 FPS on GeForce RTX 4090,” the official press release tells us, which then continues in the technical analysis: “At 1440p, DLSS 3 increases performance by 1.6 times, allowing gameplay at 100 FPS+ on the entire lineup of GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards and up to 240 FPS on the GeForce RTX 4090.”

However, there is also room for less performing configurations, given that at 1080p the performance increase is 1.5 times thanks to DLSS 3 and allows you to reach esports frame rates on all GeForce RTX Series 40 GPUs and allows you to make the most of the maximum refresh rate of the displays on the GeForce RTX 4090, which achieves a result of 300 FPS.

Also, for players with laptopsDLSS 3 increases performance by 1.6x at both 1080p and 1440p, allowing all owners to game at fast frame rates and up to 230 FPS on GeForce RTX 4090 laptops.

Marc-Alexandre MilotDesign Director of Beenox, the studio that worked on the PC version of the game, stated in this regard: “Every frame of the action counts in Call of Duty. Once again, NVIDIA introduces important innovations in the gaming sector thanks to DLSS 3 Frame Generation. Together with DLSS Super Resolution and Reflex, it allows us to bring faster, smoother and more visually impressive gameplay to the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.”