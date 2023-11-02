According to a report from The Snitch, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 he won’t have the trophy of Platinum on PS5. It is in fact considered as a DLC of Modern Warfare II, i.e. the 2022 chapter. The curiosity, however, is that in the PS4 version it is calculated as a different game and will therefore have Platinum.

We specify that it could be a error of some kind and it is possible that the trophy list of the PS5 version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be changed soon. For now we can only wait for news.

Obviously trophies are not an important element and the game will be the same regardless of whether Platinum is present or not, but some players find it enjoyable to hunt for trophies and earn Platinum as a symbol of their commitment and time invested. Furthermore, it is curious that there is this difference between the PS5 version and the PS4 version.