Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will include all 16 maps Of modern warfare 2 already from the launch, in a “remastered” version to adapt to the new episode: the well-known insider CharlieIntel reported it on Twitter.

A few minutes from what would seem to be the confirmation of the Zombie mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 by Activision, therefore more news arrives on the new, awaited chapter of the shooter series, in exit on November 10th.

“Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass and Wasteland,” CharlieIntel wrote in his post. “All remastered and available in Modern Warfare 3 on day one.”