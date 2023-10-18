call of Duty on Xbox, now that Activision is owned by Microsoft, will it be somehow “better” than its counterpart on PS5? These do not appear to be the company’s intentions.

We bring you a statement from Phil Spencera man who certainly needs no introduction in the gaming sector, released during an interview with CharlieIntel:

“I would like to say to Call of Duty players on PlayStation and, in the future, those on Nintendo consoles that you should feel 100% part of this community. I don’t want you to think there are gods content you are missingskins only available elsewhere or time exclusives – that’s not our goal.”

Phil Spencer on Call of Duty: He confirms that there will be 100% parity on content for Call of Duty on all platforms “We have no goal of somehow using Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console.” Confirms there won’t be a platform exclusive beta anymore for Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/xxEJQj5edn — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 17, 2023

A big sigh of relief, in short, for them PlayStation and Nintendo users: COD will remain COD even after this important acquisition.

We told you about the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta in a dedicated article: the game, however, is arriving on PC and next gen consoles on November 10th.