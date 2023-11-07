NVIDIA announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will support DLSS 3 to the launchi.e. from November 10, 2023, when it will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and, of course, PC.

The company also took the opportunity to recall other recent games that make use of its upscaling technology: Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Diablo IV. He also mentioned that Counter-Strike 2 and Overwatch 2 support NVIDIA Reflexwhich improves online performance.

According to NVIDIA, using DLSS 3 will improve Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 performance by 1.8x at maximum settings in 4K. The performance increase will be verifiable with the integrated benchmark.

Remnant II: The Awakened King (DLC) and Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch with support for DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 (the former only), with improved performance in 4K at maximum settings.