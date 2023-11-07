NVIDIA announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will support DLSS 3 to the launchi.e. from November 10, 2023, when it will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and, of course, PC.
The company also took the opportunity to recall other recent games that make use of its upscaling technology: Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Diablo IV. He also mentioned that Counter-Strike 2 and Overwatch 2 support NVIDIA Reflexwhich improves online performance.
According to NVIDIA, using DLSS 3 will improve Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 performance by 1.8x at maximum settings in 4K. The performance increase will be verifiable with the integrated benchmark.
Remnant II: The Awakened King (DLC) and Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch with support for DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 (the former only), with improved performance in 4K at maximum settings.
DLSS
DLSS is the acronym for “Deep Learning Super Sampling“. This is a technology developed by NVIDIA that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve performance in video games and achieve greater graphic quality.
DLSS works by reducing the workload on the GPU, allowing gamers to increase graphics settings without compromising performance. It uses deep learning models trained on a wide range of scenes and images to reduce rendering resolution without compromising visual quality, then using artificial intelligence to reconstruct the image at a higher resolution. This allows you to get sharp, detailed images without the need to actually render at a very high resolution, improving overall game performance.
