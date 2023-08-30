In a FAQs Activision has tried to reassure players by insisting that voice chat is monitored and recorded “for the express purpose of moderation” and “focuses on detecting harassment within voice chat against specific keywords.”

Technology uses artificial intelligence to identify toxic behaviors in real time , including hate speech, discriminatory language and harassment. Call of Duty already uses text-based filtering in 14 languages ​​for in-game text (chat and usernames) and an in-game player reporting system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be published with support for voice chat moderation in the game, powered by artificial intelligence . Activision is precisely using Modulate’s ToxMod model, featuring real-time voice chat moderation to combat toxic behavior.

Activision’s explanation

There is no room for toxicity in Call of Duty

The new moderation system builds on the current one Call of Duty Code of Conduct. “Voice chats that include bullying or harassment will not be tolerated,” Activision warned. However, the Code of Conduct allows “trash-talk” and “friendly banter”. “Hate speech, discrimination, sexism and other types of harassing language, as outlined in the Code of Conduct, will not be tolerated,” Activision added.

Activision also pointed out that the AI ​​does not enforce the Code of Conduct violations it detects. “Call of Duty’s voice chat moderation system only sends reports of toxic behavior, categorized by type of behavior and a severity level based on an evolving model,” Activision explained. “Activision decides how to enforce voice chat moderation violations.”

Despite the new AI technology, applying voice chat moderation is not instantaneousActivision clarified. Detection occurs in real time, with the system categorizing and flagging toxic language according to the Call of Duty Code of Conduct as it is detected, but detected violations “may require further reviews of associated records” to identify context before determining the application. “As the system grows, our processes and response times will evolve,” said Activision.

Activision pointed out that players who don’t want their voice to be moderated They can turn off in-game voice chat in the settings menu, but there doesn’t seem to be a way to opt out if you want to continue using voice chat.

“There is no place for disruptive behavior or harassment in gaming,” he said Michael Vance, Chief Technology Officer of Activision. “Addressing harassing voice chats, in particular, has long been a tremendous challenge for gaming. With this collaboration, we’re leveraging Modulate’s state-of-the-art machine learning technology. a fun, fair and welcoming experience for all players.”

A beta of this technology will be released on 30 August in North America within Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, while the worldwide release (excluding Asia) is scheduled for the launch of Modern Warfare 3 on November 10th. Support will initially be in English with other languages ​​to follow.

