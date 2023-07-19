A “censored” message from the official account of the series seems to indicate that the presentation Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3the new chapter in the Activision Blizzard shooter series, will take place through a special event within Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

The original message of the CoD account appears modified so as not to show the title of the game in question, but as reported by Charlie Intel it seems to be the presentation of the new chapter of the main shooter series.

Based on what emerged, the first details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 should therefore be presented within the event dedicated to Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is in line with what Activision has done in the past.