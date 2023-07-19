A “censored” message from the official account of the series seems to indicate that the presentation Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3the new chapter in the Activision Blizzard shooter series, will take place through a special event within Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
The original message of the CoD account appears modified so as not to show the title of the game in question, but as reported by Charlie Intel it seems to be the presentation of the new chapter of the main shooter series.
Based on what emerged, the first details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 should therefore be presented within the event dedicated to Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is in line with what Activision has done in the past.
The Warzone 2 Season 5 event will feature the new CoD
Considering that Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is scheduled for the first half of August 2023, we will probably have to aim for this period to have a more explicit presentation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, after the various leaks that have recently have appeared online.
As recently emerged, in fact, it seems that Activision Blizzard has shown Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in great secrecy to some NBA players, with an initiative that we had already seen in the past. From this event it emerged that the new chapter is actually a sequel to the Modern Warfare sub-series, as well as various other information such as war modes, mini maps, ninja perks and more, as well as the ability to use Modern Warfare weapons, operators and bundles 2.
