The long-awaited announcement came a few days ago: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is coming on November 10, 2023, but on which platforms? Some doubts have arisen around this factor that IGN USA has resolved for us.

Shortly after the official announcement, in fact, a bizarre confusion arose between the Sony and Microsoft sites: according to Sony, the title would have arrived both on PS5 than on PS4while Microsoft seemed to imply that the new COD would only arrive on its most recent Series X / S.

But really Modern Warfare 3 won’t come to Xbox One? Wrong. This was confirmed by Microsoft itself, interviewed by IGN USA in an attempt to figure out a rather… thorny situation.

In short, nothing to fear for Xbox One players: the game will arrive even on this console. What do we currently know about Modern Warfare 3? Actually not much.

The title should be, rather than a game in its own right, an expansion of the recent Modern Warfare 2 and, for this reason, the release price should be below average to which Activision has accustomed us.

In addition to the confirmation of the platforms that will welcome the title, we have very few official statements: according to the presentation trailer, it should be there campaign mode to master it.