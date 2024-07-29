On July 24, the Xbox Game Pass catalog received Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Curiously, this came with a side effect that not many expected. Multiplayer matches saw the arrival of many cheaters who connected via console.

This is according to data from the X page, CharlieINTEL. They are dedicated to collecting information from the Call of Duty. After the arrival of Modern Warfare 3 they began to detect a greater number of cheaters. It was easy to spot the connection to Game Pass, as those using cheats had the Xbox logo next to their names. This means they play on the Microsoft console.

For now, Activision has not commented on this situation or what they will do to prevent it from happening. It’s also a bit strange, as their Ricochet system is very advanced in detecting cheaters and taking action against them. Maybe playing it on Game Pass opened a door they hadn’t considered.

While the company makes sure this doesn’t happen anymore, be careful when playing. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Besides, If you witness any strange behavior and very obvious cheats, do not hesitate to report it. After all, most of us want to have fun but we also want to do it in a fair way and this will help Activision keep things in order.

How can I play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 It is the most recent installment of the saga so far and was released in 2023. Since it is one of Activision’s IPs, which now belongs to Xbox, it was added to Xbox Game Pass since July 24. Ultimate subscribers can enjoy it here at no additional cost.

If you’re interested but don’t have an Xbox, you can also find it on PC, as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Although we must warn you that it was heavily criticized due to its lack of content, so we recommend trying it before buying it. Did you already know him?

