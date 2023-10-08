The beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 she is the protagonist of the last one video comparison created by ElAnalistaDeBits, who tested the versions PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro to understand how the new Activision shooter runs on Sony platforms.

Started a couple of days ago, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta already includes the two graphics modes that we will find in the final product on PS5, in this case a dynamic 4K at 60 fps and a dynamic 1440p at 120 fps for screens that support that refresh rate.

On PS4 and PS4 Pro the game moves respectively to Dynamic 1080p and 1512p, in both cases at 60 frames per second. In any case, since this is still a beta there is the possibility that things will change between now and the official launch, usually for the better: we’ll see.