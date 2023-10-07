Activision has revealed i Twitch drops for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta. The open beta will be active on Sunday, but an early access period is already active for those who have pre-ordered the game or obtained a key from Activision (or from Multiplayer.it, if you were quick enough).

First you need to link your Activision ID to Twitch, then simply use the linked Twitch account to watch beta streams. The rewards will be released at 30-minute, one-hour, two-hour, and four-hour intervals and include the Desk Decor loading screen, K1LLF33D weapon charm, Let’s Fight weapon vinyl, and Dangerful weapon blueprint .