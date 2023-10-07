Activision has revealed i Twitch drops for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta. The open beta will be active on Sunday, but an early access period is already active for those who have pre-ordered the game or obtained a key from Activision (or from Multiplayer.it, if you were quick enough).
First you need to link your Activision ID to Twitch, then simply use the linked Twitch account to watch beta streams. The rewards will be released at 30-minute, one-hour, two-hour, and four-hour intervals and include the Desk Decor loading screen, K1LLF33D weapon charm, Let’s Fight weapon vinyl, and Dangerful weapon blueprint .
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta dates
The first weekend of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta, PlayStation exclusive, will run until October 10 and resume October 12-14, when early access to the beta opens for Xbox and PC players. The final open beta will be held from October 14th to 16th where everyone, regardless of platform, will be able to play together.
This first weekend includes four maps and modes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 early access beta testers, while another map and mode will be added on Sunday, when the beta opens to all PlayStation testers.
