Activision released the trailer which presents the multiplayer Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In particular, it is said that players will immediately find sixteen iconic maps, appropriately modernized. Let’s see it.
As you can see, the movie it is truly spectacular and shows many typical situations of the series through artfully edited sequences. It also greatly underlines the presence of skins for operators and weapons, vehicles and all those extras that COD players now take for granted.
Unfortunately no del is shown gameplay real. To see it in action you have to wait until October 5, 2023, when the multiplayer will be fully revealed during the COD Next event, which will be streamed, to the delight of those waiting to find out more.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10, 2023 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5. It is not clear whether when it comes out it will still be just an Activision Blizzard game, or whether it will already have become Microsoft’s, given that the much-talked-about acquisition should be finalized in these days.
