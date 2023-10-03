Activision released the trailer which presents the multiplayer Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In particular, it is said that players will immediately find sixteen iconic maps, appropriately modernized. Let’s see it.

As you can see, the movie it is truly spectacular and shows many typical situations of the series through artfully edited sequences. It also greatly underlines the presence of skins for operators and weapons, vehicles and all those extras that COD players now take for granted.