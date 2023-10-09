There Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta it has been active for a few days and fans are trying out the maps and modes included by Activision in this test phase. Unfortunately, it seems that there are already the first problems, that is, that they are already present within the game of cheaters.
You can see an example above, reported by CharlieIntel. In the video we can see that the player is eliminated in a strange way and very quickly and with the replay we can see that the cheat was able to see the player’s position in advance coming, although there were walls in between.
How can there be cheaters in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta?
CharlieIntel had initially said that the cheaters were likely using a PS4 “jailbroken”, which is a console with a modified version of the software. In reality, however, it is not possible because consoles with modified software cannot go online, otherwise Sony would block them.
As indicated in an update also by CharlieIntel, it is more likely that those who are cheating have purchased one PS4 console dev kit (i.e. a version used by developers). This is therefore an isolated case, as there aren’t enough dev kits in circulation to make it a massive problem.
Finally, we leave you with the trailer of the Lockpick Operator Pack, exclusive to PlayStation.
