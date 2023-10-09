There Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta it has been active for a few days and fans are trying out the maps and modes included by Activision in this test phase. Unfortunately, it seems that there are already the first problems, that is, that they are already present within the game of cheaters.

You can see an example above, reported by CharlieIntel. In the video we can see that the player is eliminated in a strange way and very quickly and with the replay we can see that the cheat was able to see the player’s position in advance coming, although there were walls in between.