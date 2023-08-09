Makarovthe ruthless Russian ultranationalist who plays the role of nemesis in the campaign Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3was officially presented by Activision with a traileras anticipated yesterday.
Speaking of advances, the leak of Ralph Valve has been confirmed regarding the actor who would play the character of Makarov, the Bulgarian Julian Kostovwhich seems to have given a great intensity test.
In the trailer we see the villains escorted inside a prison, we listen to his narrative voice that threatens to upset the world and his tattoos that gradually “come to life”, while different sequences alternate on the screen in a spectacular way.
The official reveal of the new chapter
At the end of Makarov’s presentation trailer we are also reminded when the official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, i.e. on August 17 within Call of Duty: Warzone.
As regards instead theexit in stores, the date you need to write down is November 10, in this case on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
