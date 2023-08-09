Makarovthe ruthless Russian ultranationalist who plays the role of nemesis in the campaign Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3was officially presented by Activision with a traileras anticipated yesterday.

Speaking of advances, the leak of Ralph Valve has been confirmed regarding the actor who would play the character of Makarov, the Bulgarian Julian Kostovwhich seems to have given a great intensity test.

In the trailer we see the villains escorted inside a prison, we listen to his narrative voice that threatens to upset the world and his tattoos that gradually “come to life”, while different sequences alternate on the screen in a spectacular way.