The developer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Sledgehammer Games, said it is investigating a new exploit called “Snake 2.0”. The exploit allows players to take sprints while lying prone on the ground. The Pullze Check account on X posted a video showing the exploit in action.

This glitch gives Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players a clear advantage, because it allows them to move around the map quickly and be much harder to hit because they are a smaller and lower target. Please note that the exploit can only be used by players using a keyboard and mouse. However, since the game is cross-play, the exploit also affects console players using a controller.