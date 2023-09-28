Activision Blizzard has set an official date for the presentation of multiplayer Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3the new chapter of the series: the event will be held on October 5, 2023which is next week.

To be precise, the presentation of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer will take place next Thursday at 6.00 pm Italian timeso the appointment is for October 5th in the late afternoon to attend this new event.

The multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is particularly broad and multifaceted, including different modes that extend across several stand-alone titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Warzone Mobileas well as featuring several modes within the main game.