Making fun of itself and the various leaks that have emerged in recent days, Activision Blizzard has published the tweet shown below, in which it allegedly showed “the true key art ” scheduled for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, although obviously it did not refer precisely to the new chapter in the series.

With a decidedly joking tweet, Activision Blizzard seems to have revealed that the presentation Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 the new chapter in the famous shooter series, could take place during the next week .

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is almost there now

All we see is a little man with a hat and gun, drawn in typical childish style, with the words “Modern Warfare Redacted?” In the tweet, which is clearly self-deprecating, the Call of Duty account reports “we’ll be showcasing our artistry and more next week.”

Considering that the presentation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, according to various insiders, is scheduled in these days, and according to some within a special event that will take place during Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, game today, we can take seriously the information pointing to next week for an official presentation.

At this point, we are awaiting the official announcement of the game, which should arrive in the next few days.