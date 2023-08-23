The open combat missions Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were presented by Sledgehammer Games with a video diary which the development team released in conjunction with Gamescom 2023.

And so, after the gameplay video of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 shown yesterday, with a complete mission of the campaign, here is an in-depth analysis dedicated to one of the novelties of this remake.

As explained in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 All-News special, Open Combat missions complement the linear missions in the game’s narrative mode and offer the ability to make decisions and choose different approaches.