The open combat missions Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were presented by Sledgehammer Games with a video diary which the development team released in conjunction with Gamescom 2023.
And so, after the gameplay video of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 shown yesterday, with a complete mission of the campaign, here is an in-depth analysis dedicated to one of the novelties of this remake.
As explained in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 All-News special, Open Combat missions complement the linear missions in the game’s narrative mode and offer the ability to make decisions and choose different approaches.
Free as the sun
As the developers explain, in Open Combat missions it will be possible to choose whether to adopt a stealth strategy and eliminate the enemies silently, hit them from a distance with a sniper rifle to open the way or still proceed with guns blazing.
The decisions that we will make in certain moments of the missions they will have repercussions on the progress of the same, increasing the degree of tension of an experience that in terms of structure and gameplay promises very well.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #Open #Combat #missions #presented #video #diary
Leave a Reply