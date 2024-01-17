There Season 1 Reloaded Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available from today and also brings with it the new Rio mapa multiplayer gaming area specifically designed for medium-sized 6v6 team battles.

It is a setting characterized by bright colors and urban features, moving the action and firefights to one commercial area of ​​Rio de Janeiro.

The trailer above illustrates some features of this new map, which is particularly suited to short and medium range approaches.

In addition to the shopping center area, it is also possible to wander around the surroundings, thus providing a certain variety of scenarios and coverage, as well as rather complex and interesting possibilities for movement and coordinated actions.