There Season 1 Reloaded Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available from today and also brings with it the new Rio mapa multiplayer gaming area specifically designed for medium-sized 6v6 team battles.
It is a setting characterized by bright colors and urban features, moving the action and firefights to one commercial area of Rio de Janeiro.
The trailer above illustrates some features of this new map, which is particularly suited to short and medium range approaches.
In addition to the shopping center area, it is also possible to wander around the surroundings, thus providing a certain variety of scenarios and coverage, as well as rather complex and interesting possibilities for movement and coordinated actions.
Two different environments
Rio is essentially divided between two main environmentstherefore: the indoor shopping center and the streets surrounding it outdoor, with both areas offering their own risks and advantages.
Operators will therefore have to learn to move well in both areas, learning about their various characteristics and secrets, both by using a single versatile Loadout and by switching from one class to another to best adapt to the needs of the game.
You can find more information on the map in question at this addresson the official Call of Duty blog, where it is also possible to see a diagram of the area seen from above, in order to have a more precise vision of the location of the spaces, as you can also see above.
Last month we saw the collaboration with Dune Part 2, while the Activision game was the best-selling in November both in Europe and in the USA.
