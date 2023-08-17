Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3the chapter arriving this year in the famous war series, which is really full of news and content, as clearly emerges from this new video focused above all on Campaign and its history.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has the release date set for November 10, 2023 and will arrive in correspondence with the 20th anniversary of the series, which confirms the importance of this new chapter.
It is, however, a direct sequel to the previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which in turn was a sort of modern reconstruction of the chapter of the same name released in 2009.
It looks like a particularly game rich in content and further enriched by the possibility of being able to transfer progress, content and game elements from the previous chapter, thanks to the new “Carry Forward” feature, which allows constant progression from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
The Story and Campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
In the video we see above all a presentation of the Campaign which, as per tradition, represents the central core of the gaming experience in single playereven if this extends above all to multiplayer and other modes.
The new story is a direct sequel to the events of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and enacts the events of the Captain Price and Task Force 141 in the fight against the final threat posed by the ultra-nationalist Vladmir Makarov who intends to extend his grip over the whole world.
It’s a story come on particularly dark tones, but always full of very different and spectacular situations. In addition to the typical missions of the Campaign, the game introduces the Open Combat missions as an absolute novelty of this chapter, with highly cinematic levels.
In these minutes we have also had confirmation of the Zombie mode present in the game and we have also seen the first images of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Confirmation of the PS4 and Xbox One versions has recently arrived.
