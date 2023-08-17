Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3the chapter arriving this year in the famous war series, which is really full of news and content, as clearly emerges from this new video focused above all on Campaign and its history.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has the release date set for November 10, 2023 and will arrive in correspondence with the 20th anniversary of the series, which confirms the importance of this new chapter.

It is, however, a direct sequel to the previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which in turn was a sort of modern reconstruction of the chapter of the same name released in 2009.

It looks like a particularly game rich in content and further enriched by the possibility of being able to transfer progress, content and game elements from the previous chapter, thanks to the new “Carry Forward” feature, which allows constant progression from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.