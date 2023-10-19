Activision Blizzard released a new one today live action trailerwith real actors, however Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIItitled The Lobby and full of stars of various calibers and backgrounds.

The main theme is obviously the waiting room of the same name before the matches, which has always been a crossroads for characters of various kinds as well as the place where legendary stories, friendships and rivalries were born.

In the video we see the KillSwitch operator preparing for action, crossing the lobby and observing the other operators preparing for the mission, while a countdown marks 30 seconds until the start of the match.

The video is directed by the Hollywood director David Leitch (director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2 and John Wick) and includes some notable cameos: 21 Savage, Call of Duty fan and musician, NBA star Devin Booker and English artist Central Cee.

This is also the first time that characters from the game, including Ghost, Gaz, Makarov, Valeria and Graves, appear on screen alongside players and various celebrities.