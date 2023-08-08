Well-known leaker Ralph Valve has revealed who the new one is actor who plays the character of Makarov in the countryside of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. According to this information, it is the Bulgarian Julian Kostov.
Not only an actor but also a director and screenwriter, the thirty-three-year-old Kostov starred in several films, including Ben-Hur, Leatherface, the action Search & Destroy and the crime thriller Temple. He also produced the horror film The Dare: Truth or Dare.
As reported, Makarov’s trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released tomorrow and we will therefore be able to discover the new characterization for the remake.
A whole new cast
As already done for the main characters of the saga, even the villains of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have undergone a recasting compared to the original episode of 2011, therefore the engagement of Kostov is not the only novelty of the awaited makeover.
More information on the game will arrive in the coming weeks, with an important appointment already set for August 17, when it seems that a presentation of Modern Warfare 3 will be made within Call of Duty: Warzone.
