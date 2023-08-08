Well-known leaker Ralph Valve has revealed who the new one is actor who plays the character of Makarov in the countryside of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. According to this information, it is the Bulgarian Julian Kostov.

Not only an actor but also a director and screenwriter, the thirty-three-year-old Kostov starred in several films, including Ben-Hur, Leatherface, the action Search & Destroy and the crime thriller Temple. He also produced the horror film The Dare: Truth or Dare.

As reported, Makarov’s trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released tomorrow and we will therefore be able to discover the new characterization for the remake.