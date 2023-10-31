A few days after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3the developers announced that as part of the post-launch game support some of the will be added Modern Warfare 2 maps most loved by players.

This detail comes directly from the official website of the series, where the complete system requirements of the PC version were also recently revealed, through a post in which the maps and modes present at the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were presented .

The first maps to return will be Farm 18, Mercado and Shoot House, which will be added “shortly after launch” to a dedicated playlist. The maps will be identical to their counterparts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but the developers assure that thanks to the new mechanics introduced in the game they will create completely different matches. However, it will not be possible to play it with the new modes introduced in Modern Warfare 3, such as Cutthroat.

“To further augment an already impressive selection of Core 6v6 maps, we are excited to announce that a number of fan-favorite Modern Warfare II maps will gradually become available in Modern Warfare III over the course of the seasons,” reads the post on the official site.

“The initial selection, which involves four Core 6v6 maps including Farm 18, Mercado and Shoot House, will be available shortly after launch in a dedicated playlist and others will follow over the seasons.”

“These maps are graphically identical to how they appeared in MWII, but due to the movement and general gameplay innovations in MWIII, you may find that they play completely differently. These maps are also completely additional, which means which are planned in addition to a full set of new (and remastered) seasonal maps and other content.”