The new Call of duty 2023 it is certainly one of the most talked about games of the moment: the hypothesis that it is the third chapter of the Modern Warfare series is becoming more and more real now that some photos of the possible have been published on the net logo.

To report these images was the Call of Duty leaker CharlieIntelwho posted some images of what appears to be a promotional billboard for the new Call of Duty and the exclusive partnership that we should keep an eye on.



As you can see from the image above, it looks like Modern Warfare 3 will be partnering with Monster drink: who knows, a contest will soon be launched that will allow us to get the game or a special bundle for next-generation consoles…

At the moment they have not been done official announcements about this long-awaited title: the Call of Duty series is so popular that its possible exclusivity caused many problems for Microsoft when it decided to acquire Activision.

After a long process, in fact, an agreement was signed with Microsoft and its rivals (Nintendo and Sony) to bring the Call of Duty series, at least for 10 years, even on non-Microsoft consoles.