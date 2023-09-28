Featuring some interesting ones novelty including Open Combat missions, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will offer certain benefits with each limited edition, including early access to the campaign and beta, as well as a series of extra in-game content.

The American chain Walmart revealed the Limited Collector’s Box Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 a limited edition collector’s edition that the retailer offers with an exclusive bundle that also includes a copy of the game.

The last episode before the takeover?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Captain Price

As we know, the CMA has said that it appreciates the new agreement regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and everything suggests that the operation has taken the right path, although there are still many doubts about the timing.

Either way, Modern Warfare 3 definitely could be it the last Call of Duty episode before the acquisitionand we will need to understand how and if the franchise will change after Microsoft becomes its owner, even if we imagine that never before will the company leave the teams with great creative freedom as in this case.