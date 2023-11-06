call of Duty it has always lived on its multiplayer, we know this well, and yet the countryside cinematic represents an essential aspect for every new chapter, so much so that the only time it was done without it, sales were lower than expected and the experiment was not repeated. More specifically, the campaigns of the episodes of the Modern Warfare saga have historically stood out for their extraordinary qualitythe spectacular visual impact and the violence applied to controversial situations, as taught by the well-known No Russian mission, which caused so much discussion. Well, according to the first reviews of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it seems that precisely this consolidated aspect of Activision’s production, applied to a remake that could have limited itself to taking up what was seen in 2011, it may have failed dramatically.

What does the press say? Captain Price caught off guard by negative Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reviews The opinions expressed so far by the international press towards the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign have not been kind, to put it mildly. “Modern Warfare 3’s campaign commits the biggest sin possible for a traveling action thriller: it’s boring“, wrote IGN for example. See also Best online bingo sites in 2022. “What promised to be an intriguing web of mystery turns out to be that dusty web at the back of the shed, clinging to fifteen-year-old lawn toys that were once played with.” GLHF on Sports Illustrated goes even harder, calling the campaign “garbage“: “Modern Warfare 3 is literally the product of a demanding and increasingly unrealistic release schedule dictated by financial ratios and stock prices.” “A bare and bare-bones experiencecreated almost solely to justify demanding more money from consumers during one of the most expensive eras the average user has ever experienced,” the article reads. The comment from GamesRadar+ was more diplomatic, writing: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a campaign strangely bland which has its moments, but which seems rushed and a little forced.”

Just in time, as if on purpose It’s pitch black in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign In light of all the controversies over the ownership of Call of Duty and the extraordinary importance of this franchise that emerged during the long debates regarding theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardit is truly incredible that the first episode of the new company direction turned out to be a half-fail, at least on the critical front. See also Jason Momoa could be the villain of Fast & Furious 10 Let’s be clear: Call of Duty lives on its multiplayer, as written at the beginning, and the campaign it represents only a pleasant accessorya short but intense interlude with which many players entertain themselves almost as if it were a tutorial compared to the online sector. Exactly as happened for Vanguard, the 2021 chapter, it is therefore certainly possible that the PvP modes and Zombie’s open world revolution they compensate for the shortcomings of the single player in the eyes of the press, or that the public in general ignores negative reviews in the wake of the great enthusiasm that accompanies the release of each new Call of Duty. However, if, as claimed by some newspapers, the problem of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign lies in the tight development timelines which, despite the alternation of studies, are no longer compatible with the commitment currently necessary to create a product of quality and depth, it is possible that the situation will change with the arrival of Microsoft. See also Slitterhead, the game from the creator of Silent Hill in exciting new details Should it really happen that the Redmond house gives up the annual Call of Duty cadence, potentially halving the monstrous proceeds generated by each chapter, it would be better to have a traditional publication every two years or the consolidation of a platform to be updated more frequently, perhaps even with smaller contents? Let’s talk about.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.



